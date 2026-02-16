Advance Monday Evening News
This afternoon, Phil Huber on Presidents' Day in 2026, and go behind the reporting in a video interview with Adele Uphaus about her experience covering the monks' walk through Fredericksburg.
BEHIND THE STORY: The Walk for Peace
By Martin Davis
In this new occasional video series, go behind the best-read Advance stories and hear the words of the writers who created them, as well as related voices.
Read the Article and View the Video
EDITORIAL: Presidents' Day, or No Kings Day?
By Phil Huber
Not all presidents are created equal. We are stronger when we recognize both the strengths and weaknesses of those who sat behind the Resolute Desk.
Read the Full Article
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”