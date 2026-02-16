By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The arrival of the Buddhist monks to Fredericksburg on their Walk for Peace attracted the attention of thousands in our region.

Adele Uphaus caught both the power, and the simplicity, of their message in her piece, Peace Begins with Our Breath. Adele’s writing not only attracted the eyes of our readers, but it has found a life on social media where it has become a favorite of those who follow us on Instagram.

Discover more of what Adele learned, and hear from David Brown, minister at the Fredericksburg Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, which hosted the monks for lunch during their time in Fredericksburg.

