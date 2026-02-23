By Adele Uphaus

Council will hold a work session and regular meeting on Tuesday. Items on the agenda include consideration of a lease for a solar facility at the Cool Spring Landfill.

By Matt Hurt

The Virginia Literacy Act added layers of requirements that take still more time from teachers already stretched thin. HB568 would strengthen the VLA while reducing teacher workloads.

