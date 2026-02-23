Advance Monday Evening News
This evening, a preview of Tuesday's Fredericksburg City Council work session and meeting
Fredericksburg City Council February 24 Meeting Preview
By Adele Uphaus
Council will hold a work session and regular meeting on Tuesday. Items on the agenda include consideration of a lease for a solar facility at the Cool Spring Landfill.
OPINION: Finally, A Law to Help Teachers!
By Matt Hurt
The Virginia Literacy Act added layers of requirements that take still more time from teachers already stretched thin. HB568 would strengthen the VLA while reducing teacher workloads.
