Advance Monday Morning News
It's April 6, 2026. Today, Fredericksburg considers new water and sewer rates, On the Brakes for the week ahead, and the editor on what holding his first grandchild teaches.
City Proposing Water and Sewer Rate Increases to Cover Long-Term Operating and Capital Expenses
By Adele Uphaus
Council is considering a proposed two-tier system with high-volume users being charged more in fiscal year 2027.
Read the full article
On the Brakes
By Hank Silverberg
Roadwork for the week of April 6 - April 10, 2026.
Read the full article
FROM THE EDITOR: A Grandchild Changes Things - When We Shed Fear
By Martin Davis
Babies offer many lessons. For a new grandfather, they’re a reminder of the importance of passing on the importance of neighboring, and creating opportunity.
Read the full essay
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”