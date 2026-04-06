By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

The cool dry spring weather has spurred an increase in road work across the region that will continue after a brief break for the Easter holiday travel. If you travel in any of these areas you may want to look for an alternative route.

A good portion of it is along U.S. Route 1 in the Fredericksburg region.

Starting on Tuesday there will be alternating lane closures between noon and 3pm between Ladysmith Road (639) and Rogers Clark Boulevard (207) in Caroline County for utility work.

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Also, on U.S 1 in Fredericksburg, in both directions, the intersection improvement work will continue between 9am and 3pm at Fall Hill Avenue and Welford Street.

Nearby on U.S. 1, on the Falmouth bridge over the Rappahannock between Fredericksburg and Stafford County between 8pm and 6am, maintenance work will close single lanes.

Also along U.S 1 in Stafford County there will be daytime lane closures on Thursday along near Telegraph Road for signal work.

There is also more work on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County starting at noon and until three pm where single lanes and the shoulder southbound between Gordon Road (627) and Constitution Highway (Route 20) will be closed for utility work.

You can also expect some road work delays on Interstate 95 in the next week.

At Exit 118 in Thornberg, northbound, there will be overnight alternating lane closures starting at 8pm over the Po River for bridge maintenance. And you can expect two lanes to be closed on I-95 north on Thursday between 9pm and 10pm for sign removal on the off ramp to Route 17 near Falmouth.

There will also be double lane closures between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday along I-95 where a sign will be removed at the northbound off ramp to Route 17.

In Stafford on U.S. 1 the ongoing bridge replacement work at the Chopawamsic Creek continues with alternating lane closures between 7pm and 5am.

And in the Chancellor Green subdivision in Spotsylvania County between 9am and 7pm there will be alternating lane closures and flagging as crews do pavement patching for a long awaited resurfacing project.

All of these projects are subject to weather conditions.

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