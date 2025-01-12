Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, January 12, 2025. This week, a local author in books; Drew's a rebel without a clue; NDP looks back at '24; Clay Jones on the stable homeless population; and the obituaries.
Books & Culture
Edited by Vanessa Sekinger
This week’s reviews include local author Justin Marlowe’s debut memoir “Perfect Strangers” and Loise Erdrich’s latest novel “The Mighty Red.”
Read the full story
Rebel Without a Clue
By Drew Gallagher
Drew loves the Red Sox (and therefore, by definition, hates Bucky Dent), but was denied a contract from the Yankees because of a pair of Umbro shorts? If it's discombobulated, it must be Drew Time.
Read the full story
NEW DOMINION PODCAST: Looking Back at 2024
By Cori Blanch
Join Cori, Megan, and Marty as they look back at 2024, and forward to the year ahead and the challenges and opportunities for our region
Listen to the podcast
Putting the New Homeless Population Report in Perspective
By Clay Jones
The new homelessness study had mostly bad news, but here in Fredericksburg the homeless population is “stable.” Clay puts his spin on what that means.
View the cartoon
Obituaries for January 4 - 10
By Adele Uphaus
Read the obits
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!