Stephen Peter Bach

Fredericksburg

Doris Deale Brooks

Spotsylvania

“She enjoyed and loved spending time with her family. She was a woman of God, and a lifetime member of Hebron Baptist Church. Doris played the guitar and sang gospel music with the Deale Sisters. She loved going dancing at Hugo’s with her Uncle Herman Sorrell on Saturday nights. She enjoyed sewing for others and her family.”

Janet Lee Brooks

Spotsylvania

“Janet lived a fulfilling life and was a woman of many talents. She was the owner of Janet's Beauty Salon at Spotsylvania Courthouse and beloved hairdresser for 55 years, sadly closing the salon in 2019 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The ladies, who we considered extended family, loved their time at the salon talking and catching up on the latest gossip. Janet had a passion for cooking and baking, and her homemade dishes were always the highlight of family gatherings. She also had a green thumb and loved tending to her flowers, watching hummingbirds and playing with her faithful dog, Buddy.”

Frances L. Fenner

Spotsylvania

Henry Gerald, 99

Fredericksburg

“He was a World War II veteran. He served in the Pacific part of the war. He received the following medals during his tour with the Army: EAMET Ribbon (European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal) and the Asiatic­Pacific Theatre Ribbon. He was Honorable Discharge as Private First Class (Fireman III) from the Transportation Corps on October 25, 1945. He received the following medals during his tour with the Air Force (Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, 1st Clasp to Good conduct Medal. He was Honorable Discharge as a Longshoreman on August 13, 1952.”

Brian Austin Hall

Locust Grove

“Brian proudly served in the US Navy from 1955 to 1970, dedicating 15 years to serving his country with honor and distinction. After his military service, he built a fulfilling career, retiring from Verizon and later driving for the FRED bus service.

He was an active member of the Rhoadesville Baptist Church, where he contributed positively to his community. Brian also engaged in various activities that reflected his optimistic outlook; he was an enthusiastic member of the Optimist Club and served as a Boy Scout Leader, influencing many young lives.”

Joseph Mark Hansen

Spotsylvania

“While we lost our most beloved dad, many have lost a friend and loved one in him. He has been a rock to many, a master at sarcastic humor and witty timing to others, and even a glorious pain in the neck, to what I’m sure is a small select few (because no matter what happened between you in your lives, once you were marked as important to him, he’d be by your side if you needed him.) There was so much more to him than just dad, though to us that was his greatest role, he was also a devoted husband, friend, coworker and colleague, a cousin, brother, stand in paternal figure to the fatherless, a handyman, bowler, businessman, and sports enthusiast.”

William George Hickman

Fredericksburg

“Bill retired from the Federal Government, serving with the Naval Sea Systems Command at the end of a distinguished 52 years of service, serving in many capacities, including aircraft carrier and submarine design, engineering, construction and fleet maintenance. Bill’s advice and counsel were actively sought by many senior officers among the Navy’s leadership, especially when his experience, knowledge and professional demeanor were needed to address difficult and complex problems. Bill was honored with the Department of Navy’s Superior Civilian Service award upon retirement.”

Kirby S. Kendall Jr.

Stafford

“Kirby was an embodiment of love. Always finding the best in every situation and leading life with a smile. A smile that was contagious and would light up the room even at a young age. A man with a big heart, Kirby was loyal and supportive of those he loved and held dear. Quick witted and smart, like his mother, he enjoyed a good prank or joke and the smiles and laughter they brought to those he shared them with.”

Ruth Harrington Lavin

Spotsylvania

“Ruth loved the family get-togethers and Fourth of July pool parties, always with her favorite Dungeness crab legs. When the pool was full of laughing great-grandkids, she was a happy lady. The family had many years of good times and memories of Ruth bringing the family together there.



Besides her family, Ruth loved animals. One of her favorite things was watching and feeding the wildlife at her home. One year she had a momma deer and her brand-new baby who came every night to be fed by Ruth. She always made sure the wildlife didn’t go hungry by putting corn feed out daily. Ruth even asked her family to make sure whoever buys the house knows they need to feed the deer. She will be loved and missed by all of her family, including her woodland friends.”

Jeannette Anne Marks

Fredericksburg

“She worked as a waitress, and then went to work at G&H pants factory, and later, at The Silk Mill in Culpeper, VA where she met her husband, Jack. From there, she worked in the dietary food services in nursing homes and the Fredericksburg City Public Schools until she retired. She loved to dance and loved country music. After she retired, Jeanette loved to go to yard sales. She would sit down with the paper on a Friday and circle everyone she wanted to go to. In her 70's she would go Spotsylvania Mall every day and walk five miles faithfully. When she got into her 80's and 90's she had to hit all the dollar trees and dollar stores.

Remember her with a smile knowing how much she loved her family and friends.”

Bessie Ann Morefield

Spotsylvania

“Bessie was the voter registrar for Spotsylvania County for over 40 years. She was a long-time member of Massaponax Baptist Church where she served as a church clerk, pianist, and choir member, as well as leader of several children’s organizations.”

Elisabeth Cecelia Nagy, 98

Stafford

“She attended the London School of Economics for her PhD. She worked for the United Nations, the CIA, the District of Columbia government, and retired from the United States federal government.

Elisabeth was an avid reader, compassionate, generous, and had the most amazing ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.”

Elsie Fay Nelson

Fredericksburg

Brenda Darlene Owens

Fredericksburg

William Arthur “Joe” Rogers

Spotsylvania

“Joe was a veteran of the US Navy from 1969-1975 and served during the Vietnam War. He proudly served on the USS Piedmont where the US Navy recognized his honorable service with several medals including The National Defense Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal. Joe returned to Spotsylvania County after the war where he was married and raised two sons. He retired as a pest control technician from Orkin after many years. Joe found great joy in attending his granddaughter Peyton’s field hockey games and watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, visiting his sister Carolyn and spending time with his family.”

Lyle Ray Smith

(formerly of Stafford)

“Mr. Smith's distinguished career spanned military service, education, and public service. He began his career in the United States Marine Corps at the end of the Korean War. He began his career in education in Caroline County as a teacher where he also coached girls’ varsity basketball and boys’ varsity baseball. He then served as the first principal of Grafton Elementary School in Stafford County from 1967 to 1988. He was also responsible for establishing a Stafford County Public School swimming program for all fourth graders in 1980 teaching countless young people how to swim. Following his successful tenure in education, Mr. Smith was elected to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors from 1990 to 1998, serving as Chairman in 1993. He also served on the Germanna Community College Board. In recognition of his significant contributions to the community, Dixon-Smith Middle School was named in his honor in 2007.

A skilled craftsman and contractor with a passion for gardening, Mr. Smith was known for his bountiful harvests, particularly his prized tomatoes. His homemade apple butter and jams were cherished by family and friends.”

Mary Peden Spano

Fredericksburg

“She was a graduate of James Monroe High School and of the Kishbaugh Business School. Through the years she was a secretary to a Mary Washington Hospital administrator, a Fredericksburg School Superintendent, and a Mary Washington college librarian. She worked at Colonial Small Loans, the Little Shop and Stoner’s Store and Museum. At the USMC base at Quantico she worked in the Comptroller Division, receiving an Outstanding Achievement Award. She was also a co-owner with her husband of the antique and restoration business they started, The Corner Shop.

Many know Mary as a loving, devoted caregiver to her family, nursing several family members for years through illnesses, in many cases allowing them to remain at home until the end. Her family is forever grateful to her for this.”

Robert P. Sullivan Jr.

Stafford

“He was a lifetime welder for his family business, City Welding Service, in Fredericksburg, before starting his own business in 2012. For the last six years of his career, he was employed by Stafford County Public Schools at Drew Middle School. Robbie was an avid gardener and outdoorsman. Nothing brought him more joy than the start of deer season with Rock Hill Hunt Club where he was known as ‘Turbo.’ He had a love for sports, especially football. He was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan and a loyal Stafford Indians alumnus, where he played in high school during the early ‘80s. Robbie was a caring and kindhearted person willing to help anyone in need. He was also a member of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe.”

Cecelia Louise Wade

Fredericksburg

“She passed through life’s trials with courage, grace, and compassion. She was truly loved by her family.”

Michelle Marie Walden

Fredericksburg

“She worked in the medical field as an X-Ray Technician for twenty years and then in Real Estate until her retirement last year. Her passion was serving others, building a community, and making everyone feel at home. Additionally, Missy strived to inspire others to be their authentic self! One of her most memorable accomplishments was completing the Camino Pilgrimage through Portugal and Spain in 2023.”

Xueyao Yang

Fredericksburg

“In his childhood, Xueyao endured through the second World War and witnessed the birth of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. He joined the Navy, where he completed his college education and later found work as a mechanical engineer. In 1962, he married his wife, Guihua Li, and they relied on each other to make it through the turmoil of the Cultural Revolution. After retiring in 1993, he and his wife joined their elder daughter, Jing, and her family in the United States of America to begin the next phase of his life. He loved gardening, fixing things, and, most of all, meeting new people and seeing new places. He was loved by his family and everyone he met.”

