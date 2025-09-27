Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, November 27, 2025. This morning, how much early voting is too much, and the Best of the Week.
Yes, Virginia … There Is Another Election
By Bruce Potter
How much early voting is too much?
The Best of the Week
Most Read
Candidate Interviews
SPECIAL ELECTION SECTION -Fredericksburg City Council Candidates Respond to Local Organizations: Part I
SPECIAL ELECTION SECTION - Fredericksburg City Council Candidates Respond to Local Organization: Part II
SPECIAL ELECTION SECTION - Fredericksburg City Council Candidates Respond to Local Organizations: Part III
Commentary
ANALYSIS: Early Voting Starts Today with Many Unknowns Ahead
Development
City Approves Renovation of Medical Building into Apartment Units
Habitat for Humanity Project on Davies Street in Mayfield Receives Final Approval
Education
Spotsylvania Board Meeting Highlights Improved Graduation Rate
Four Applicants Seek Temporary Fredericksburg School Board Seat
Elections
Health
Local Obituaries
