The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Ruth Clay Angel

Fredericksburg

“Throughout her life, she remained closely connected to her family and cherished the bonds that shaped her journey. She shared a deep and loving partnership with her fiancé, Terry McCauley.”

Deborah Blosser

Stafford

“Deborah was a proud 1971 graduate of Stafford High School and went on to earn her degree from Mary Washington College in 1975. She dedicated 39 years of her life to teaching 6th grade at Drew Middle School, where she was a respected and devoted educator who touched countless young lives.

A lifelong lover of music, Deborah cherished singing as an alto in choirs and ensembles. In her early married years, she enjoyed playing softball and bowling in leagues, activities she continued for many years. Above all, her greatest joy was her family and the companionship of her numerous beloved furry cat buddies.”

Matthew Stephen Boutchyard

Stafford

“Matt attended Chancellor High School in Spotsylvania County. He became a construction foreman and trim carpenter. Matt loved football and fishing, but most of all he really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.”

Lester Eugene Christman

Fredericksburg

“Born in Ohio in 1945, Lester honorably served his country as a U.S. Army Soldier, completing two tours in Vietnam with courage and dedication.

Lester was married to the love of his life, Mary Jo - ‘Jo-Jo’ - for 56 years. He recently celebrated 60 years of devoted love this past June with family and friends. Their bond was an enduring example of love and partnership.”

Sonny Roger Dovell

Stafford

Lucy Fletcher

Spotsylvania

“Born on July 28, 1934, Lucy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a dedicated homemaker who loved cooking, crocheting, playing cards, and word search puzzles. She also cared for many children over the years as a babysitter, earning the loving nickname ‘Mama Lucy.’

Her faith was the cornerstone of her life. Lucy was a devoted member of Travelers Rest Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher for over 60 years, faithfully nurturing the spiritual growth of countless children. Her gentle wisdom, patience, and kindness touched many lives within the church and community.”

“Lydia was a retired community social worker in the Philippines. She moved to the US in 2017 and found joy in the simple but meaningful tasks of life, cooking meals that brought her family together, keeping a clean and welcoming home, and tending to her plants where she enjoyed the beauty of God’s creation. Through these daily acts of love, she taught her family the value of hard work, humility, and serving others.”

William Edward Godwin

Caroline

“He was a driver for ABC Disposal for many years before he retired. He spent his life doing what he loved which included fishing, and going on family vacations to OBX to watching his favorite team play on TV to being with friends and family. He would help out anyone he could and always had a smile on his face. His Grandchildren were always the light of his eye and would do whatever he could for them even if he did not have it.”

Bertraud Harris

Spotsylvania

“She was a devoted mother and a proud grandmother, affectionately known as ‘Oma,’ whose greatest joy in life was watching her children and grandchildren grow. Her warm heart and giving spirit touched everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished by her family and all who loved her.”

Kenneth Elias Harrison

Fredericksburg

“Kenneth worked as a cook in the Fredericksburg area, where he was admired for his dedication and the joy he found in sharing meals with others. Beyond his work, Kenneth was a gifted sketch artist whose creativity shone through his drawings. He will be remembered for his brilliant smile, humorous nature, warm and caring soul, and his unwavering passion for his San Francisco 49ers.”

Robert Curtis Jenkins

Spotsylvania

Carolyn June Johnson

Fredericksburg

Geraldine Kinkead Landis

Stafford

Melton Page Lockhart

Spotsylvania

“Mel was a man of deep feelings, quiet strength, and a soul that spoke through art, song, and verse. A lifelong creator of music and poetry, he found joy in writing lyrics and crafting poems that reflected the beauty, heartbreak, and humor of life. Whether he was playing guitar, scribbling in a notebook, or thumbing a tune in the kitchen with his coffee, Mel lived through the art he created.”

“William enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He worked hard every day to provide for and take care of his family. He spent his career working as a mechanic; he loved working on cars. William was an avid tool collector; he kept two full Snap-On toolboxes in the garage.

He enjoyed NASCAR and was a big wrestling fan. William loved to work with his hands and really appreciated being outdoors. He was an animal lover, he loved to go fishing, but his favorite outdoor activity was cutting the grass. William found cutting the grass to be therapeutic and made keeping his lawn maintained a priority.”

Robert Andrew Newton

Spotsylvania

“He devoted over two decades to coaching the Fredericksburg men's softball team and 25 years to mentoring young athletes in the Spotsylvania youth baseball league. A hardworking and committed individual, Robert retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 41 years of service. He also served as a supervisor for the Fredericksburg Regional Transit Service from 2006 until 2021.

More than anything, Robert loved his family. He was a devoted husband, a proud father, and a deeply caring grandfather. His greatest joy came from spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also cherished trips to the beach, where he found peace and happiness surrounded by the people he loved.”

Charlene Yvette Parrish

Fredericksburg

“She was a proud military spouse for 17 years, standing strong beside her family through countless moves and challenges. Later, she dedicated her talents to the Virginia Department of Corrections, where she worked as a postal lead and administrative assistant. No matter where life took her, Charlene was always a fighter — someone who faced difficulties with courage and determination.”

“Over the course of her career, Elizabeth practiced medicine in Charlottesville, Virginia, Reading, Pa. and the Lehigh Valley, where she was known for her dedication, skill, compassion, and humor, retiring in 2015.

Following her retirement, Elizabeth embraced her artistic passion. She became an accomplished pastel artist, specializing in portraits, and attended workshops, shows and conferences throughout Pennsylvania, New England and Virginia. In addition to her art, she enjoyed cooking and music, and she cherished opportunities to travel — especially to Ireland, the country where she felt a deep connection to its people, its craic and its history. “

“Lucky had a disability most of her life due to a bone disease, but she did not let that stop her until she was much older. From the time she graduated high school until the time it closed to make way for the Target on route 17, she worked for the Service Town Truck Stop. She loved to tell stories of the famous people who would pass through the area. She also worked as a dispatcher for a local cab company.

She loved to play bingo when she could. When she was younger, she liked to drive race cars at Summerduck raceway. While Lucky never had children of her own, she loved her ‘babies’ which were the neighborhood stray cats.”

Georgia Pearline Tisdale

Fredericksburg

“Danny’s professional journey was diversified, including owning and managing a restaurant, garage door and excavation company.

In his life, Danny found joy in traveling with his family as well as landscaping and gardening, but his real passion was cooking for everyone. His kindness, generosity, and joy of cooking will be remembered by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by many who loved him and his memory will live on in our hearts.”

