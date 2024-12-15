By Martin Davis

Just three of the more than 100 people who turned out Saturday to support their neighbors this holiday season.

By 9:30 Saturday morning, cars were already wrapping at the staging area off Lee Hill Drive for the annual give-away of toys and turkeys for Christmas. Nearly 1,000 families pre-registered for the event which started distributions at 10:00 am. The high turnout matched what the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank has been seeing since COVID — more people struggling, more needs to meet, and more people willing to help their neighbor.

Edited by Vanessa Sekinger

This week's reviews include the 35th Anniversary Edition of Rose Levy Beranbaum’s “The Cake Bible” and a look at “Wicked” on page, stage, and screen.

At this time of year, it’s always nice to reflect on life’s blessings. As we gather with family and friends, trim the plastic tree, and remind ourselves that eggnog is not for those who are lactose intolerant, it is natural to think of the year gone past and the promise of the future ahead. Joy to the world … except for those who were fired from their jobs in 2024.

This week’s cartoon does a bit of time-traveling. While Clay was off in Iceland (or was it Greenland, or Newfoundland?), Kenneth Stroud was taking over all things political in King George. Upon his return, Clay was so smitten with Adele’s and mine’s writing about the shenanigans going on in King George, he was dying to cartoon about it. So what could we say? When a genius ask to do something, you don’t question the muse!

By Adele Uphaus

