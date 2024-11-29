Advance Morning News
It's Friday, November 29, 2024. Bruce Saller tackles Social Security, and Giving Tuesday is coming December 3 - It's a great time to support The Advance.
ECONOMIC CENTS: Social Security Benefits
By Bruce Saller
WRITER
An examination of how one accumulates Social Security benefits, and the impact of taking them earlier or later than your normal retirement age.
Read the full story
This Giving Tuesday - Support the Advance
Giving Tuesday is just four days away, and the Advance is looking to add 100 paid subscribers. Your $8 monthly contribution is tax deductible and will help us to continue growing the best, most impactful journalism team in the 540.
Read on to see what our readers say
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!