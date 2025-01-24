Advance Morning News
It's Friday, January 24, 2025. Today's stories include a look at the Spotsylvania School Board's proposed budget, and the changing nature of batteries that power electric vehicles.
Nearly Half-Billion Dollar School Budget Includes 'Major Win' Says Mitchell
By Martin Davis
Budget season has been bloody in Spotsylvania the past several years. New Superintendent Clint Mitchell, however, is confident that this year both the Board of Supervisors and the School Board are on a more productive path.
Read the full story
Electric Car Batteries
By Bruce Saller
Bringing down the cost of EVs means bringing down the price of batteries. That's happening.
Read the full story
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”