Ivy Yaa Asiedu

Stafford

Dewey McClinton Bass III

Stafford

Benford “Ben” Ray Bartley

Fredericksburg

“Ben worked for Prince William County Adult Detention Center for 30 years. He had many stories to tell and made many lifelong friends while he was there. When he retired, his coworkers gave him a trip to California to be on ‘The Price is Right.’ Although he didn't get to ‘come on down,’ he had the time of his life being in the audience. He enjoyed playing cards, Pacman, and shooting pool in his free time. He was also an avid sports fan and was sure to catch every game on TV.”

Elias Blankson

Stafford

Donald Ray Borden

Fredericksburg

“Don joined the United States Air Force as an Information Technology (IT) Specialist. He served his country in the Vietnam War, England, and multiple stateside locations. Don and his family spent many wonderful years traveling throughout Germany, England, Holland, and France. In 2005, Don returned to the United States to finish his 23-year tenure of federal service in the IT department of the Army Materiel Command, Ft. Belvoir, VA and retired again in 2008. In retirement, Don enjoyed ‘playing at golf’ with his brother, Curtis, as they traveled to different golf courses on the East Coast.”

Michael Thomas Eppers

Stafford

Sandra Taylor Fox

Fredericksburg

Carol Virginia King

Fredericksburg

“She had a great love of history and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames.”

Mary Ellen Smith

Spotsylvania

“Mary loved shopping and taking care of everyone, always making sure they had what they needed. She was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and enjoyed watching them play. Mary lived and enjoyed life to the fullest.”

Joyce W. Sterne

Stafford

“Joyce was a dedicated homemaker and stay-at-home mom who wholeheartedly supported her family, including the family business of her loving husband, Thompson. While she did take on a few part-time jobs over the years, her primary focus was always on raising her children and nurturing her home. She had a deep passion for flowers and found joy in gardening, often tending to her beloved garden with care and dedication. Joyce appreciated Stafford history and was a long-time member of the Stafford Historical Society. She often participated in various role-playing opportunities throughout the county.”

Barbara Jean Stone

Stafford



