Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, July 19, 2025. Today, Eric Bonds on learning to balance beauty and weeds in community garden, Angela Davis on Superman and kindness in a cynical world, and the Best of the Week.
Ways of Looking at a Garden
By Eric Bonds
Columnist Eric Bonds recounts unexpected acts of generosity that he’s observed at Fredericksburg’s Bragg Hill Community Garden. Sometimes, in order to see them, you have to look past the weeds.
Movie Review: James Gunn’s "Superman" Inspires Kindness in a Cynical World
By Angela Davis
This is the Superman that older fans who watched the original film starring Christopher Reeve may be more familiar with, and it’s a welcome entry to the DC canon after years of exploring the darker side of its universe.
