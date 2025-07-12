“Born in Walhalla, South Carolina, Junior served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his service, he worked as a mechanic for General Motors for 45 years, earning a reputation for his skill, reliability, and work ethic. He was a longtime resident of Fredericksburg and an active member of the Fredericksburg Eagles, where he formed lasting friendships and gave back to the community he loved.”

Brenda Butler

Spotsylvania

“Those who knew Brenda will remember her for her warm smile, joyous laughter, and her ability to spread love and kindness to everyone she encountered. She left a lasting impact on all who crossed her path. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.”

“Eley’s Ford Baptist Church ordained him to gospel ministry on June 27, 1992. Under his leadership, the small country Baptist church grew in congregation size and building expansion leaving a lasting impact in the community he served.

Jim was an avid Redskins fan cheering them on through all the good and not so good seasons. He fell in love with the Alabama Crimson Tide while being stationed in Alabama. Football season was always challenging depending on his team’s records…..HTTR and Roll Tide! Baseball was another favorite sport with Mickey Mantle being ‘the best’ in his words. Jim’s favorite cowboy was the one and only John Wayne. Many afternoons were spent relaxing with his furry companions, Bella ‘the terror,’ Spud, Samson, Gizmo, Bonnie and the latest addition Gus.”

Jean Clare Downs

Fredericksburg

“She was a loyal retiree from Safeway food store where she worked as a cashier. Jean enjoyed dancing with her husband, singing hymns, going to the beach, gardening, nature and entertaining family and friends with her gracious hospitality and delicious meals.

Jean will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

“She worked for several decades as a writer and editor for employers in the Washington, D.C. area, including the Society for Human Resource Management, the Dewberry Group and Michael Baker International. Projects she worked on included the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood insurance program and a Department of Defense study on the prevention, treatment and mitigation of blast injuries.

A voracious reader, Susie enjoyed a wide range of intellectual pursuits, including US and British history, art and literature … Susie was a fabulous cook, whose sauces, casseroles and pies were a joy to all who had the good fortune of tasting them. She had an extensive collection of cookbooks, as well as an impressive array of other books that filled many shelves. She surrounded herself with beautiful artwork, pottery and antiques.”

“For him, all the world was a stage, and the center of that stage was the classroom. Fred began his teaching career at Gayle Junior High school in 1964, where he formed ‘The Shakespeareans’ dramatic club. He went on to be the Creative Arts Coordinator for Stafford County Public Schools, running federal programs that received national recognition. He helped begin what is now the Regional Summer Governor’s School for the Fine and Performing Arts at the then Mary Washington College. He then moved over to teaching English and Drama in high school. His reach as an educator was national and international. He directed a yearly Shakespearean play, devised award- winning one act plays, took student work to other states and abroad. He brought in leaders in the theatre industry from New York, Washington and London to work with his casts and classes. He retired, after 38 years of service, in 2003…

Eventually aging into lean and slipper’d pantaloon, with spectacles on nose and pouch on the side, Fred spent retirement continuing to work. He supported many former students in their professional careers. He went to their productions, invested in dance projects in NYC and sent funding to their theatre projects he found interesting. He also directed professionally at The Fusion Theatre Company in Albuquerque, NM—a theatre established by a previous student. He continued directing and teaching young people through the Shakespeare on The Lawn series at Kenmore, Actorshop UK, the Rude Mechanicals community theatre troupe and visiting local school classrooms to share his knowledge of theatre. Many of his later projects dealt with social issues such as human trafficking, relationship abuse and HIV-AIDS.”

“Barbara retired from A & P in Fredericksburg after dedicating 30 years of service to the company. She later worked at the CVS Distribution Center and Mary Washington Hospital.”

Libby was vibrant and active, finding joy outdoors and in the company of those she cared for. She loved spending time near water, be it the ocean, the pool, or the Potomac River. She thrived on the tennis court and the ski slope—sports that reflected her energetic spirit and love of life. A devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, Elizabeth's greatest pride was her family, whom she cherished deeply. She was also an active member of the Parnassus Club and the Fredericksburg Ski Club, where she formed lasting friendships and gave generously of her time and talents. Libby’s warmth, enthusiasm and care-free spirit will be remembered always.

“After graduating from Spotsylvania High School in 1952, she worked for C. & P. Telephone in Fredericksburg as a long-distance operator and in the Operations/Facilities department until her retirement in 1988 after 36 years.”

Charles Bernard Jones

Fredericksburg

“He was a girl dad through and through, and the most devoted G-Daddy to his grandchildren. He was always there—no questions asked—for every scraped knee, school event, or bedtime story. If you needed him, he showed up. That was dad.

He had a unique flair for life. He was a firework pro, lighting up the sky every Fourth of July with the same energy he brought to every day. He enjoyed the simple pleasures, like relaxing with a glass of Hennessy and riding around in his G-Daddy Caddy—the car as full of personality as he was. He also lit up the dance floor—always ready to bust a move, smiling from ear to ear while pulling others into his rhythm. His joy was infectious.

He was a loving husband, a dedicated father, and a fiercely proud G-Daddy. His presence brought comfort, his humor brought light, and his love brought people together. Though he has left this world, his spirit lives on in every story told, every beat of a song played loud, every family cookout, and every sparkle in the sky.”

Charles Vernon Mauck

Spotsylvania

“Charles was a 2004 graduate of Massaponax High School. He spent his life in the Fredericksburg-Spotyslvania area, where he was known and loved by so many. He was a loyal Baltimore Orioles fan who never met a stranger.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to any local pit pull rescue in Chucks honor, a tribute to the deep bond he shared with his beloved Cuja and his love for all animals.”

Richard Anthony Pruitt

Spotsylvania

“Richard loved people and thoroughly enjoyed helping others. He embarked on a journey as a professional in real estate that would become his lifelong career passion. He was a Senior Partner with Mid Atlantic Appraisal Group serving Virginia, DC and Maryland for 30 years. Richard taught at the National Institute of Real Estate for a number of years. Richard was appointed by Governor Douglas Wilder, Governor George Allen and Governor Jim Gilmore to serve on the Commonwealth of Virginia Real Estate Appraisal Board from 1990 to 2010. In 2004, he was the Principal Broker for a number of years with Keller Williams Realty offices in Prince William, Stafford and Fredericksburg offices.”

Larry Dean Schooley

Fredericksburg

“Larry honorably served in the United States Army for 20 years, demonstrating unwavering dedication and patriotism. After his military service, he went on to build a successful career in communications and security, where he was known for his hard work and reliability.

Larry enjoyed the simple things in life like camping in the great outdoors, drinking Busch beer, spending time with his close-knit group of friends, the Ten High Gang, and sitting and talking to Bella. He especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren, making memories that will live on in their hearts.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month