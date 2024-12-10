Advance Morning News
It's Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Today's stories include the gift of hot water for a local veteran and a preview of this evening's Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors meeting.
Purple Heart Homes, Area Realtors Foundation Partner to Ensure that a Local Veteran Has Hot Water
By Adele Uphaus
This Christmas, a local Marine Corps veteran and his teenaged daughter will once again have hot water in their home, thanks to a donation from the Fredericksburg REALTORS Foundation and the work of the nonprofit Purple Heart Homes.
Read the full story
Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview for December 10
By Martin Davis
Among the notable topics being discussed are an adjustment to the regulation of tobacco, nicotine, and hemp product retail locations; an economic growth sharing agreement with Caroline County for a data center on the Mattameade Tech Campus; and an adjustment to the tax code that would allow for the setting of a tax rate to offset FREM costs in future budgets.
Read the full story
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!