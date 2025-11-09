Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, November 9, 2025. Today, an interview with Brian Goldstone, death and Tolkien, Secretary of Levity-Elect, and a review of the play Frankenstein.
Sunday Books & Culture: Before We Can Fix This Crisis, We First Have to Feel the Crisis
By Martin Davis
In “There Is No Room for Us,” Brian Goldstone takes readers into a world of homelessness and the institutional challenges that have narrowed our understanding and impeded progress.
Sunday Books & Culture - Fiction (Reference)
By Drew Gallagher
Drew Gallagher recommends Tom Racine’s “Doomed to Die: An A-Z of Death in Tolkien” as a gift for any Tolkien fan.
HUMOR: Qualifications for Levity
By Drew Gallagher
Drew did his part to get Spanberger elected. Let the spoils system begin. Drew isn’t asking for much. A pair of tights, a funny hat, three equally weighted balls, a levitating throne in Richmond.
THEATRE REVIEW: Not Your Great-grandpa’s Frankenstein
By Dennis Wemm
Nick Dear’s Frankenstein, adapted from the novel by Mary Shelley
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”