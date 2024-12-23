Advance Morning News
It's Monday, December 23, 2024. This morning, we announce our story of the year, and report on book donations to Fredericksburg City elementary school students.
The Best of 2024 - Article of the Year
By FXBG Advance Staff
The FXBG Advance has launched the first in an annual series of awards recognizing the best article, government leader, and person of the year. Today, the Article of the Year.
Read the full story
Author Dav Pilkey and Scholastic Donate Books to City Elementary Schoolers
By Adele Uphaus
Every 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade student at Fredericksburg’s Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools received a hardback copy of the newest book in the Dog Man graphic novel series earlier this month, thanks to a donation from author/illustrator Dav Pilkey and publisher Scholastic.
Read the full story
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!