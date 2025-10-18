Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, October 18, 2025. Today, localities issue warnings about SNAP benefits, of cats and news, and the week's best.
Government Closing Threatens November SNAP Benefits
By Martin Davis
Local Department of Social Services agencies are encouraging SNAP recipients to act now in the event the government shutdown lingers into November and potentially suspends benefits.
OPINION: Of Cats and Independent News
By Leigh Anne Van Doren
Thanks to everyone who came out for the Cat Tour last weekend. Many had a question - what’s the link between cats and news? Our publisher responds.
Best of the Week
Most Read
Education
At Courtland High School, Education is a Generational Effort
University of Mary Washington, Mary Washington Healthcare Present Initial Plans for Medical School
Two New Specialty Centers Proposed for Fall 2026 in Stafford Schools
Caroline County Public Schools Announces Inaugural Hall of Fame Class
Lafayette Elementary Gets a Visit from GEICO Cares and Shoes That Fit
Housing
New Report Finds ‘Unreasonable’ Attorney Fees Are Being Charged to Tenants in Eviction Cases
Opinion
FROM THE EDITOR: Democracy Requires Leaders Who Say “Enough Is Enough”
FROM THE EDITOR: The Virginia Election Is Flashing Blue, but How Brightly?
Local Obituaries
