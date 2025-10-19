An Update on Clay Jones

By Martin Davis

Advance readers noticed last week that Clay’s cartoon did not appear. That’s the case again this weekend, and will be for the foreseeable future. Clay suffered a stroke and, after receiving care at Mary Washington Hospital, has transitioned to a rehabilitation facility.

I visited with Clay briefly last week. His sense of humor is very much in-tact, and he’s receiving strong support from his friends in the Fredericksburg community and in the political cartooning community across the country.

To stay abreast of his recovery, and anticipated return to the Advance’s pages, please follow his Substack page. A GoFundMe page has also been started to help Clay pay for his medical bills and to help him get back on his feet after he is released from rehab.

Clay is one of Fredericksburg’s treasures. His cartoons have entertained and ruffled feathers and sparked debate and made his loyal readers think about the world around us.

We’re very lucky to have Clay at the Advance, and we stand with him during his recovery.

