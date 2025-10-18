The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Magnolia Gallahan Acors

Spotsylvania

“Mrs. Acors was the widow of Bernard W. Acors, a homemaker, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a member of Wallers Baptist Church, with a love for missions.”

Najla Abielmona

Spotsylvania

“She was born on December 11, 1937, in Lebanon.”

Roy Lynn Butler

Stafford

“Roy was fun-loving and caring with a heart as big as a bear. He would talk to anyone like a friend. Roy was easy-going, generous, and always took the time to think of others. He was lighthearted, always making jokes with his friends and family. Roy took the time to remind those in his life not to stress the small stuff. Roy worked at Heavy Fleet Products. Roy enjoyed hunting, golfing, gambling, and spending time with family.”

Barry Neal Carter

Fredericksburg

“Barry was known for his infectious, silly sense of humor and his commitment to being the ultimate source of laughter in every room. He approached life with a deep devotion to his family, a trait evident in his roles as a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother.

He found joy in simple pleasures, including his favorite trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas, hitting the links for a round of golf, and enthusiastically cheering on his beloved Washington Commanders. Above all else, Barry’s greatest passion was spending time with his children and grandchildren. For many years, he also brought his warm personality and management skills to his work as a General Manager at Panera Bread, where he made lasting, lifelong friendships with both customers and coworkers.”

“Chuck used to point to someone in the crowd and say one of his favorite sayings, ‘I know you.’ More than likely, he did, but on those occasions he didn’t, he knew them before they left. Hence, he had a huge fanbase who will miss him very much. I imagine that when he first got to heaven, he saw Jesus and said, ‘I know You.’ I’m sure Jesus responded, ‘That’s exactly why you are here.”’

Many items lined Chuck’s room that were gifts from so many he touched. Hugging and smiling were his specialty. Donny and Marie [Osmond], Richard Petty and the number 43 NASCAR, and the Washington Redskins (sorry, that’s how Chuckie knew them) have lost their biggest fan. The Fredericksburg area YMCA also lost its most cheerful ambassador. Ferry Farm Baptist will have one less voice singing praises, but can find comfort in knowing he will now get to hear the royal heavenly choir.

For 26 years, Chuck faithfully worked at Walmart. Even though pulling buggies back into the store was his profession, PR was his specialty. He could always find the time to brighten up someone’s day, so, I guess you could really say he was their mobile greeter.”

James Sylvester Eby

Fredericksburg

“Norman had 50 years of dedicated fire service across Northern Virginia and Naples, FL. His leadership, courage, and commitment left a lasting impact. He was a mentor to many and a steadfast presence in times of both crisis and calm. His legacy of service, integrity, and compassion will long be remembered.”

Edith Jean Hollister

Stafford

“She was a compassionate, kind hearted, sweet person with a passion for art, nature, and rockhounding. She loved her family fiercely and spent most of her life as a homemaker, wife and devoted friend to those close to her.”

“He was a computer scientist and retired in 2001 after 25 years with Computer Science Corp.”

“He enjoyed playing golf and loved fine cigars. Over the years, he was involved with a number of charitable causes.”

“Leo served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired at the rank of CWO5 in 2000. He then worked for DoD at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency on Fort Belvoir, VA until retiring in 2013.”

Roseanne Marie Kerwin

Fredericksburg

“Roseanne was known for her gentle spirit, unwavering love for family, and a special bond with animals. Whether it was caring for a beloved pet or showing kindness to a stray, she carried a warmth that touched all living things. Friends and family remember her for her ability to bring comfort, laughter, and unconditional love into every space.”

Roger Ray Landeck

Spotsylvania

“He was a proud and dedicated participant in the Special Olympics, where he earned numerous medals in swimming and enjoyed playing basketball. He was also actively involved with RACSB and the Rappahannock Goodwill, where he found joy, purpose, and community.”

Chastity Nicole Marcum

Fredericksburg

Mary Jewell McDonald

Stafford

“Mary had a deep appreciation for crocheting as she loved to gift her family with hand-made Afghan blankets to keep them warm. She loved to tend to her flower garden and care for her rose bushes. Her love for travel allowed her to see the sites of the United States and gave her family the same opportunity to share these experiences with her. Professionally, Mary has been employed at NHTSA for the past 23 plus years. She shared fond memories of her time with the company as well as her dedicated coworkers, whom she thought of most as family.

Mary will be remembered for her warm smile, generosity, and compassionate soul, and let’s not forget her cooking! She touched the lives of all who knew her, leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

“For 23 years, Lori dedicated her skills as an accountant at GEICO, where she was not just a colleague but a friend to many. Lori retired in 2024, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and integrity that her co-workers continue to honor.

Lori’s love as a homemaker was felt by all who entered her abode. Her home was a sanctuary filled with the comfort of her nurturing presence. Devoted to her family, Lori’s abiding faith in God guided her through life’s journey.”

“He enjoyed many things, but none as much as his time with his devoted wife and family.”

Kristen Leigh Payne

Stafford

“To know Kiki was to know a fierce and beautiful soul whose greatest joy was her family. Her legacy is love, and it will never fade.

Kiki finally landed her dream job with Stafford County Public Schools, where she poured her heart into every moment. She had a gift for making every child feel seen, loved, and cared for, and she cherished each student she had the privilege of guiding.”

Ethan Allan Randall

Caroline

“Ethan loved camping and spending time at the beach with his family and friends. His family knew that he loved everything but being cooped up in the house; however, Ethan never complained. He was an avid Spiderman fan. Most importantly, Ethan always watched out for his family and friends. He loved people and everybody loved him.”

Randy Allen Rodgers

Stafford

“Randy worked for Giant Food as a cashier and stocker until an injury left him disabled. Despite the challenges he faced, he continued to find joy in the things he loved. He had a deep passion for the water and spent as much time as he could on his boat, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He especially loved the ocean, with Myrtle Beach holding a special place in his heart. Off-roading in his truck was another favorite pastime, reflecting his adventurous spirit and love for the open road.”

William Ray Satisfield

Fredericksburg

“Ed was a man of quiet spirit with a kind and compassionate heart. He was adored by all who knew him and never met a stranger he didn’t like. Fishing, family game night, westerns, and scratch lottery tickets were his favorite pastimes.”

“Paul’s professional journey as a real estate agent and carpenter was marked by his unwavering commitment to excellence and his genuine desire to help others find their perfect home. His colleagues and clients alike respected him for his personal care he invested in each project.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Paul was a proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), where he found camaraderie and purpose in supporting fellow veterans. His love for his country was matched only by his passion for the outdoors, with fishing being one of his favorite pastimes. Whether by the tranquility of a lake or the camaraderie of the VFW hall, Paul found peace and happiness in the simple pleasures of life.”

Harry Miles West III

Locust Grove

“Harry retired from federal service and continued a career in the public sector as a consultant and founded Technologies Inc. Harry retired in 2015 to enjoy life on the lake. He also enjoyed spending time with family at their beach condos in MD and NC and hunting on their property in WV.”

Shirley Ann Zimmerman

Caroline

“Gram was a homemaker and active member of the church who helped with childcare throughout her life. She adored all her cats throughout the years and was the ‘crazy cat lady.’ Gigi enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan going to hockey, football, and baseball games. Being able to attend game three of the Stanley Cup Finals with her son and granddaughter was a memory she never forgot.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month