It's Monday, June 30, 2025.
FROM THE EDITOR - Ballots Are Set, and Political Language Is Heating Up ...
By Martin Davis
... the time to take a principled stand against dehumanizing speech has arrived.
Sacrifice in the Service of Others
By Martin Davis
Forty youth from St. Mary learn practical skills during CampWork, a week dedicated to serving those in need by repairing their homes. They also learn first-hand the power of service.
Ah yes, the "they all do it" column....I guess we were due.
After all, It has been about 2 weeks.
And yet, once again, it is only the VA Democrats that are called out and chastised by name. Ad hominem, some would say. Why is that?
Are Republicans not engaging in similar behavior? With the exception of Trump. Is that why you never hold them similarly to account?
I'm not buying that. Sure you want to sell it?
And, just for arguments sake, let's just say that Trump is the only Republican engaging in such hate filled vitriol. As false as that statement is.
Jay Jones is a low level politician attempting to become an entry mid-level politician whom most of us have never heard of, much less obeyed or lived our lives to please over the last decade. Had he even gotten his driver's license 10 years ago?
And yet Trump is the unquestioned leader, on the pain of excommunication, of a cult which has chosen him, not once, but twice to attack everyone else. Do they not, as a party, hold any culpability for making such a choice? Why do they always get a pass from those such as you?
They chose him.
They chose and choose to be represented locally, at the state level, nationally, and internationally by him. His coarseness, irrationality, racism, greed, criminality, yada yada yada are an extension of them. It reflects them. Their choice.
Why do you always pretend his actions are merely those of one man? And not of the millions such as Youngkin, Miyares, Durant, etc.? No one's making them associate with him, are they? If you hire a dog to attack anyone walking down the street, is it the walker's fault? The dog's? Or do you have any responsibility for your choices?
They knew exactly who Trump was when they hired him. Again. They knew about the felonies, the other charges, and all of the rest. They also knew exactly what conservatives intended to do with their power, should they get it. Hell, they wrote a book about it. If they didn't know, it was because they chose not to. That too is a choice.
You're like the marriage counselor that's always taking the abuser's side. If only Democrats play nicer, behave, comply, praise their god in all his glory, then the abuse will stop. It's their fault.
But I ain't buying it. Based on the growing number of Americans standing up in protest, I'd say they ain't either. If you took the blinders off, maybe you'd starting noticing that and wondering why, rather than always telling those standing up that they shouldn't say nothing. That the only way of dissenting is your way. Because you got a chart and everything that says your right.
I used to be curious to what freedoms taken, abuses given, etc. that would make someone such as yourself say "enough", and no longer stand for it.
I'm beginning to suspect there are none, until it reaches you personally. I hope that day never happens.
Or that when it does, to you and the millions like you that pay lip service to civil liberties while always explaining away it's loss as long as it happens to others and the 401K still has a decent return, that it isn't too late to save what is left. Morally, constitutionally, financially.
I fear that day is near, or has already passed. We're only 6 months into this mess, with no real guarantee that it will end in 2028 even if we have the votes.
Inspector generals are gone, they are systemically shutting down information sources, ignoring the judiciary, paying out bonuses to the everyday military and police, while removing any leader who shows a shred of integrity or anything beyond blind loyalty.
All while tanking the economy, bankrupting the country as a whole, and shutting down dissent anywhere found, whether it be schools, business, or the government itself.
Somehow, I doubt Jay Jones's mildly incivil remarks are the biggest worry we have.
Still, I'll give you one thing. You are consistent. No one, but no one can stick his head further into the sand of equivalency than you, my friend. No one.
Keep doing you......