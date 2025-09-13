Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, September 13, 2025. Today, Ben Litchfield on Spanberger's housing plan, and the week's best.
Support the Advance Today with a One-Time or Recurring Donation
Candidate Forum - Berkeley Board of Supervisors Race
The FXBG Advance is hosting a candidate forum on Thursday, September 18. The forum is for the Board of Supervisor candidates in Spotsylvania County’s Berkeley District. The event begins at 6:30; doors open at 6. It is being held at Snow Library. Sign up now for your free tickets.
OPINION: Where Spanberger’s Housing Plan Shines ...
By Ben Litchfield
... and How to Make It Stronger
Read the full story
The Best of the Week
Most Read
Mixed-Use Development with "Specialty Grocer" One Step Closer to Approval by Fredericksburg City Council
Analysis
Culture
Education
Stafford School Board Selects Names, Mascots, and Colors for Two New Elementary Schools
New Bus Drivers and Fewer Double Runs: Transportation Improvements Noted at Fredericksburg School Board Meeting
Humor
Old Hospital
Fredericksburg Planning Commission Recommends Approval of Special Use Permit for Old Mary Washington Hospital Project
Community Gets First Look at Plans for Old Mary Washington Hospital Building
Opinion
Special Meeting of Fredericksburg School Board Left Parent with More Questions than Answers
FROM THE EDITOR: Open Space, City Growth, and the Danger of Scarcity Thinking
Political Cartoon
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”