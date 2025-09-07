The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Lewis Eugene Chenault

Fredericksburg

Salvador Crespo

Spotsylvania

Dorothy Filipovitch (99)

Stafford

Patricia Ellen Hill

Spotsylvania

“A devoted wife, Patricia shared 61 wonderful years of marriage with her late husband, Edward. Together, they built a life full of love, laughter, and enduring memories. Patricia was also a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who treasured every moment spent with her family.”

Kendra Elise Hockaday

Fredericksburg

“Kendra’s life was full of love—for people, for animals, and for the beauty of flowers. Her garden was always alive with color, especially her favorites: Stargazer lilies and Sterling roses. She filled her home and her days with the simple joys of tending to her plants, cross-stitching, playing piano (until osteomyelitis in 2019 made it too difficult), reading novels, and losing herself in puzzles, card games, and her favorite shows, NCIS and Chicago Fire…

Kendra never met a stranger, treating everyone with warmth, kindness, and genuine concern. She was happiest when putting others first. Whether it was family, friends, or the many beloved furry companions who were part of her life over the years. Her deep love for animals continued to the very end, reflected in her last Facebook profile picture to help save a missing dog.”

Kandi Marie Kelley

Fredericksburg

“After high school, she then joined the beloved United States Marine Corps August 3rd 1983. She served for 3 years, receiving the Rifle Marksman Badge, Letter of Appreciation, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, before getting honorably discharged April 29, 1986.

After the Marine Corps, she moved back home to Pennsylvania where she raised her three beautiful children. She decided to move to Fredericksburg Virginia in 2008 to begin a new chapter following the birth of her first granddaughter. Kandi was best described by family and friends as someone who demonstrated resilience, toughness, and compassion. Also known as a firecracker, she would always speak her mind! She was the go to person for answers, she knew everything! She cherished her family, her friends, fur babies, and the Marine Corps. She always said ‘Once A Marine Always Marine!’ SF.”

“Mr. Lecea spent most of his career with General Motors in Flint, MI, and Saltillo, Coahuila, México. Following his retirement from G.M., he and his brother founded Leading Edge Enterprises, contracting with the federal government.

A man of great faith and character, Mr. Lecea enjoyed many hobbies, including sailing, woodworking, fishing, bicycling, gardening, camping, and cooking. He was admired for his engineering skills and problem-solving abilities, but above all, he loved and cherished his family.”

Ellen Lynn Maddox

Spotsylvania

“Ellen made a career of teaching almost exclusively at Chancellor High School teaching Special Education students in Spotsylvania County…

She pursued many interests and hobbies. She was a talented photographer, gardener, a certified Scuba Diver, an aerobics dance instructor, and qualified as an Expert Rifleman and Sharpshooter Pistol shot…

Ellen was loved by all who knew her beautiful spirit and will be greatly missed.”

Felicita Ortega

Fredericksburg

“Upon graduation, George served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967 where he obtained the rank of Captain. Upon separation from active service, George accepted a civilian position with the Department of the Army and spent 38 years working at the Pentagon before retiring from the civil service in 2003. Following retirement, George followed his passion for the water and sailing by taking a position as a manager with the Aquia Bay Marina.



George moved to Stafford County in 1981 and was a vibrant member of the local community. He was a member of the West Stafford Ruritan Club, the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, Virginia Society, and attended the Mount Ararat Baptist Church. He volunteered for the Stafford County Fire Department, The Towing Panel, The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit, and spoke as needed to the Board of Supervisors.”

Mary Louise Richardson

Spotsylvania

“Mary never knew a stranger. She enjoyed shopping, doing word puzzles, and playing Bingo. Most importantly, Mary had a relationship with Jesus Christ; her faith was very important to her and she loved to share it with others. One of her last opportunities to share her faith was in a prayer group she started with some other ladies at Carriage Hill.”

Pamela Jean Thacker

Fredericksburg

“Genevieve attended church regularly and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was known as being ‘grandma’ Yowell to many she had met.”

Geraldine Patricia Zell

Fredericksburg

“The life she lived is one stories are based on: full of her love of Ireland, fashion, and love. She was born on April 17, 1942 in Londonderry, Ireland. Her early Irish beginnings were shaped by her love of the Catholic church. She was known for her trendy style, with exact tailoring and careful attention to accessories. Her father, Eddie, owned McCourt’s shop and he was a certified local Swiss jeweler watch maker. His shop was famously damaged during the Troubles period in Northern Ireland…

In retirement, she joined her husband traveling the United States in their motor home and building her life in Fredericksburg, VA. Ronald would make her the same breakfast every day, often yogurt, tea, and soft-boiled eggs that she could dip her toast in. She would spend her days taking care of their dogs. Together, they made many joyful memories with their Virginia family.”

Aida Puricelli Zuanich (102)

Stafford

“Aida Puricelli Zuanich, 102, originally of Barre, Vermont and later of Stafford, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 28, 2025, one month shy of her 103rd birthday.

Born on September 27, 1922, she was the daughter of Mario Puricelli and Margaret Trione Puricelli, both immigrants of Italy who met in the United States. Aida worked as an underwriter at Green Mountain Insurance where she met her husband, John Zuanich, who predeceased her in December of 1999. Aida later worked for the City of Barre.

Aida is survived by her daughters, Cathy and Margaret ‘Joan;’ two grandchildren, Rebecca Ritenour and Eric Bunker; as well as three great-grandchildren, Amelia and Abigail Ritenour, and Madison Bunker.

She was very strong and tenacious. Her kind and gentle nature will be missed by all who knew her.”

