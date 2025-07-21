Advance Morning News
It's Monday, July 21, 2025. Today, the editor on why book banners will be slowed, but not stopped, by JLARC report; and George Mason University prepares for the future with less funding.
From the Editor: Book Bans Stopped, for Now
By Martin Davis
Book banners aren't going away. Realizing that, and not getting distracted by their unserious complaints and arguments, is key to addressing the serious educational challenges we face.
The 'Grand Challenge': George Mason prepares for a future with less federal funding
By James Jarvis
Before the 2024 election was decided, George Mason University was already preparing for the political fallout.
