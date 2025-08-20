Advance Morning News
It's Wednesday, August 20. Today, latest governor's race polling, Stafford supervisor candidates' fundraising, 'extra' duties in Orange County, and Rev. Richard Cizik on climate change denialism.
Analysis: Will November Bring Bi-Partisan Leadership?
By Martin Davis
Spanberger is standing strong in the latest poll, but her ticket-mates Hashmi and Jones look more vulnerable than just a month ago.
Campaign Finance Reports: Stafford Board of Supervisors
By Adele Uphaus
A look at fundraising through June 30, as reported by the candidates.
Teach, Teach, Teach, Now Clean the Lunch Tables!
By Hillary Holladay
Originally published at Byrd Street
“Connect” teachers at Orange Elementary School learned they would have lunch clean-up duties, in addition to their teacher loads.
OPINION: Climate Denial, Data Centers and the Quest for Truth
By Rev. Richard Cizik
We cannot debate climate, or the impact of data centers on climate, when we deny the problem of climate change in the first place.
