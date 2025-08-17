The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Tomas Enrique Alleyne

Stafford

“Tomas lived and believed in the American Dream; he was Panamanian immigrant that came into this country in the 70’s. He was a proud Marine (Devil Dog) & federal police officer. He loved to spend his free time listening to salsa music, playing chess, beating his family in Spades and Uno, and rooting for the Yankees and New York Giants. He will be forever missed.”

Robert Edward Goddard

Fredericksburg

“Born in Norfolk on December 30, 1936, Bob served in the U.S. Navy as an Electronic Technician for 21 years. He later worked for the U.S. Navy as a civilian for 30 years.”

Caroline Hill

Fredericksburg

Lillian Josephine Hines

Fredericksburg

“Lillian was known as an energetic sales woman who started selling Stanly Homes Products, then furniture, and ultimately real estate and was frequently the top producer of whatever she did. Whatever she did, she was always competitive with the best. She made friends easily wherever she went and she went everywhere.

She was an excellent cook, loved to entertain her friends, and had an unwavering faith in God. She touched the lives of everyone she met and leaves a legacy of compassion and resilience.”

Melissa Lynn Jones

Locust Grove

“She led by example, teaching forgiveness, grace, and compassion through her daily life. Her family was her greatest treasure, and she poured her heart into every role she held — wife, mother, TuTu, sister, aunt, and mother-in-law.”

Susan Lee Masters

Fredericksburg

“Susan graduated from Mary Washington College in 1970 with a degree in mathematics. She was employed by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Viginia throughout her professional career. ‘Susie’ to all her friends, she was a respected member of United Daughters of the Confederacy, serving as chapter and division president. She donated generously to local museums and historical preservation organizations. In addition to her family, Susan loved flower gardening, cats, birds, and the island life of Eastern Virginia’s seashores and wildlife refuges.”

“A perpetual outdoorsman and loving servant to his family, it was fitting that Mike was quietly working on a project for his grandchildren, enjoying a beautiful and peaceful summer evening, when God called him home. When he finally got to meet his Savior face to face, Mike was assuredly embraced and told, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’”

Barbara Anne Orlando

Fredericksburg

Donna Marie Sehl

Fredericksburg

“In 2001, Donna became a 911 dispatcher for the City of Fredericksburg. She spent over 20 years with the department becoming an integral part of the Police Department, earning many accolades and lifelong friends along the way. She would not have been who she was without them, and they would not be the same without her.

Donna’s happy place was a warm beach with a cold drink in her hand, and her toes in the cool water. She was finally able to buy a Virginia Beach condo, dubbed SehlMark, in 2023. She, and her loved ones, were able to enjoy the last couple years soaking up the sun there. She was able to spend most of this past July at Sehlmark, earning herself a lovely tan.”

Joseph Harold Sweeney

Fredericksburg

