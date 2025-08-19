Advance Morning News
It's Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Today, a local high school student to keynote national conference, Matt Rowe on bullying and action, a preview of Stafford BOS meeting, and a letter to the editor.
Editor’s Note: The Advance is publishing only the morning email this week. Check fxbgadvance.com for news throughout the day.
Spotsylvania High School Student to Keynote National Cybersecurity Conference
By Martin Davis
Jake Goodman has been become a top hacker in the country and is poised to talk about cybersecurity education in Nashville this December.
OPINION: This Far, and No Further
By Matt Rowe
For Matt Rowe, the Ward 1 candidate endorsed by the Fredericksburg Democratic Committee, childhood lessons are leading him to take a stand.
Stafford Board of Supervisors August 19 Meeting Preview
By Adele Uphaus
Supervisors will consider amendments to the Comprehensive Plan that would regulate data centers.
Letter to the Editor
Do data centers offer a bright economic future, or an economic disaster? One Stafford resident weighs in.
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
