Advance Saturday Morning News
It's April 18, 2026. Today, Mr. Spanberger goes Biking in the 'Burg, and the Best of the Week.
Virginia’s First Gentleman Took a Ride with the Hugh Mercer Bike Bus
By Adele Uphaus
Adam Spanberger visited Fredericksburg on Friday to see what the Bike Bus is all about.
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Best of the Week
Most Read
City School Board Member, Parents Turn Up Heat
Architecture
Board of Building Code of Appeals Upholds Notice of Unsafe Structure Issued to 204 Lewis Street
Black History
‘Camaraderie and Love; That’s All We Had’
Humor
HUMOR: Sweet Caroline - Best Main Street in the History of the World
Trees
Through “Roots to Renewal,” Trees Removed from UMW Theater Site Will be Returned to Campus
35 Trees Planted at New Walker-Grant Middle School Last Summer Did Not Survive
Opinion
OPINION: On Redistricting, Bad Behavior Will Not Justify Bad Behavior
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