Advance Saturday Morning News
It's May 2, 2026. This morning, the editor on the role of journalism in fractured society, and the Best of the Week.
FROM THE EDITOR: Time to Embrace Ideas - Whatever Their Source
By Martin Davis
Forever Redistricting Wars are upon us -- journalism is key to helping us find a better way forward.
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Best of the Week
Most Read
Business
Health Care
Local Government
Fredericksburg City Council Discusses How School Board Can Fill Budget Gap
Stafford Planning Commission Votes to Defer Potomac Creek Data Center Project for One Month
Opinion
The Problem Isn’t Data Centers, It’s a Poor Understanding of Modern Life
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