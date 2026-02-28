By Martin Davis

An interview with Jessica Lautz on national housing trends and how they’re playing out locally.

Best of the Week

Most Read

Vindman Demands Answers from Superior Plus Propane About Delivery Delays

Transportation

ON THE BRAKES: Major Construction on Route 1 Bridge Begins this Week

Local Government

Stafford Planning Commission to Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Development with “Data Center Option”

Culture

From Store Shelves to Tables

Opinion

FROM THE EDITOR: State of the Union, Democratic Response, and the End of Campaigning

Political Cartoon: Oh, Abigail

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”