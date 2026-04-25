Advance Saturday Morning News
It's April 25, 2026. Today, national stories of local interest and the Best of the Week.
National News, Local Impact
By Martin Davis
A review of national stories this past week read by Advance staff that touch on issues of interest to the Diamond region.
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Best of the Week
Most Read
Culture
Grand, Intimate, and Fun: Kalahari Set to Open in Just Over 200 Days
FailSafe ERA Gala Honors Those Who Give Second Chances, and Those Who Take Them
Education
Spotsylvania Teacher Named Head Coach of U.S. Women’s Cyber Team
Through “Roots to Renewal,” Trees Removed from UMW Theater Site Will be Returned to Campus
Virginia’s First Gentleman Took a Ride with the Hugh Mercer Bike Bus
Housing
Opinion
Politics
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