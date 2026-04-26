Advance Sunday Morning News
It's April 26, 2026. Today, the World Cup is coming and Drew Gallagher is basically the only man in American who cares, a review that includes ghosts and angels, and the week's obituaries.
HUMOR: The World Cup Is Coming! ...
By Drew Gallagher
... and nobody cares, including the editor of the Advance whose best day was when his son quit playing the world’s most corrupt and boring sport to play football. Wait - Drew loves soccer. Game on!
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SUNDAY BOOKS & CULTURE: Fiction
By Penny A Parrish
Morality, mortality, and a host of angels and ghost make for compelling reading, says Penny Parrish of George Saunders’ newest other-worldly title.
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Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for April 18-24, 2026.
Read the obits
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”