By Drew Gallagher

... and nobody cares, including the editor of the Advance whose best day was when his son quit playing the world’s most corrupt and boring sport to play football. Wait - Drew loves soccer. Game on!

By Penny A Parrish

Morality, mortality, and a host of angels and ghost make for compelling reading, says Penny Parrish of George Saunders’ newest other-worldly title.

By Adele Uphaus

Local obituaries for April 18-24, 2026.

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