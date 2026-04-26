The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Russell George Brisbois

Spotsylvania

“Russell was a man who found joy in life’s simple pleasures. He loved watching football, spending time doing target practice on his property, and listening to music—especially the oldies. He had a fondness for collecting baseball hats and matchbooks, and he enjoyed listening to his CB radio. All his friends and family knew that Russell liked to put ketchup on everything he ate. Known for his friendly nature, Russell had many friends and was deeply loved by those who knew him.

Above all, Russell cherished his family. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grandfather. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandsons—taking Zachary to target practice and sharing special moments with Jacob, who loved showing his grandpa things on his tablet.”

Tara Lynn Brown

Stafford

“Tara was a proud graduate of Stafford Senior High School, Class of 1992. She devoted much of her life to healthcare, where she was known for her compassion, dedication, and exceptional caregiving skills. Caring for others came naturally to her, and she did so with genuine kindness and strength.

She found joy in life’s simple pleasures, especially the beach, where she felt most at peace. Tara loved her family with her whole heart and cherished time spent with those she loved.

An avid animal lover and outspoken advocate, Tara never hesitated to help animals in need and would rescue any stray she encountered. Her love extended to her own dogs and cats, who were constant companions. She also had a passion for cars, proudly owning a lifted Ford F-250, along with her Mustangs and Camaros. Tara loved Jesus and held that love close to her heart.”

August DePierro

Fredericksburg

“Augie, as he was known to friends and family. served honorably in the US Navy near the tail end of World War II and during the Korean Conflict, cherishing his service to his country. He went on to a career in advertising, eventually co-owning his own agency near New York City.

Intensely involved in competitive artistic roller-skating, Augie was first a competitor, then the deeply loved Coach Augie, shaping and influencing the lives of his students. He spent a few years in Italy helping to instruct young skaters near Perugia in Umbria, Italy.

To many locals in Fredericksburg, VA, he was also known as ‘the man in the white coat’ at Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria on Courthouse Road.

Near the end of his life, August focused on writing, creating a series of fictionalized biographical stories, as well a body of speculative fiction short stories.”

“He was a beer wholesaler and owner of Chatham Beverage Company in Fredericksburg Virginia for 30 years before retiring.

Jimmy was passionate about sports. From wrestling in high school at James Monroe to playing softball and coaching his son’s baseball team. He was always a supporter to all his children’s activities.”

“Molly ‘Pat’ was a deeply loved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, and cherished friend. She cherished her family with all her heart. She found joy in simple pleasures such as watching Golden Girls, Madlock, reading, listening to Gospel music, and playing bingo.”

Ernest Arthur Holmes

Fredericksburg

“He was employed for over 14 years at Pinnacle Communications Corporation where he served as the Director of Entertainment Services at the time of his death. Ernie enjoyed many hobbies, but what he enjoyed the most was spending time with family and friends, watching baseball and hockey, traveling and Disney traditions. …

In keeping with his generous spirit, he was a tissue donor, offering the gift of support to others even after his passing. His selflessness and compassion will continue to live on in the lives he touched, reflecting a legacy of kindness that endures beyond his years.”

Stephanie Lauren Hughes

Fredericksburg

“Lauren worked as an Amazon data center auditor and Irreverent Warriors (IW) Adventure coordinator. She was an avid Harry Potter fan, reader, photographer, amusement park lover, and loved to travel.

Lauren’s work with IW was a passion that she and Devin enjoyed together. The IW community is one of support and compassion. She embraced the fact that we have one life to live but also understood the tendency to isolate ourselves as a defense mechanism. She would actively seek out those who stayed in the corner of the room forcing them to find community and support. Her therapy was to provide therapy for others.

She was driven to share her passion for traveling with everyone. One of the many reasons Lauren loved to travel so much was that she learned something from everyone she met. She couldn’t understand why someone would see a landscape or picture and not want to experience it for themselves. She knew the value of seeing new places, experiencing new things, & enjoying new people. For her, traveling with others was the best way to spend your time.”

Michael Wesley Irby

Fredericksburg

“He attended King George High School and became a jack of all trades including but not limited to mechanical skills, carpentry, landscaping, steel work, and paper manufacturing. He has currently been working for the City of Fredericksburg where he was respected for his knowledge and expertise in concrete and asphalt.

Beyond his professional life, Mike was a person of many passions. Whether he was tending to his garden, riding horses, hunting, fishing, or sharing a night out with friends, he approached life with a sense of humor.”

Diana Marie Lenahan

Fredericksburg

“Diana enjoyed baking, hunting for bargains at secondhand stores, sudoku puzzles, catching up with friends, and most of all, loving on her grandchildren. In years past, she enjoyed square dancing with the Rappahannock Twirlers where she made many new friends with whom she was still connected. Diana was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was known for going out of her way to help those in need, sitting with an injured friend, baking a pie for a bake sale, or holding a crying baby until they fell asleep. She was generous with her time and treasure. Whether it was supporting her kids and grandchildren’s school events, helping to provide for children who needed a little extra help (like a warm coat for the winter), fundraising for causes near and dear to her heart, donating food for those less fortunate or picking up the odd item she thought someone could use or love at a thrift store, Diana was always thinking of others. She was the biggest fan at her grandchildren’s recitals, sporting events, concerts, performances, and more. The kids knew they could always rely on that bag of Life Savers in Grandma’s purse.”

Carol Lynn Lepp

Spotsylvania

“For 24 years, Carol served her community as a dedicated substitute teacher and paraeducator for special education at Salem Elementary School, where she touched the lives of countless students.

Carol was deeply committed to youth development through Scouting America, where she volunteered for 28 years. During that time, she served as a Training Instructor, Den Leader, and Director of Cub Scout Day Camp for 10 years. In recognition of her outstanding service, she was honored with the Silver Beaver Award in 2015.

Carol also gave generously of her time to Habitat for Humanity, volunteering more than 5,000 hours at the ReStore.”

Mark Dennis Lohr

Spotsylvania

Vivian McDonald

Caroline

“She had a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures, from the peaceful creativity of oil painting to the lively rhythm of dancing and time spent with friends. She also enjoyed unwinding with cell phone games and listening to music that brought her joy.”

Peggy Lorraine Musselman

Fredericksburg

“Peggy retired after 20 years as a Budget Analyst from Quantico Marine Base. Her love for numbers began in High School when she got part time job at Bottled Gas. She later worked at Hotchkiss Oil company, then Quantico.

Peggy taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for many years at both Northside Baptist Church and Spotswood Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, shopping with her daughter, and lunching with the ladies of the family for birthdays and special events. Peggy’s happy place was Myrtle Beach.”

Richard Lantz Neely

Fredericksburg

Steven Oliver

Fredericksburg

“He will be remembered for his dedication to his grandson, his love of coin and stamp collecting, and his quiet, steady way of caring for the people around him.”

Rosalie Sutton Olson

Fredericksburg

“In 1965, Rosie graduated from Rush University School of Nursing in Chicago. She dedicated the next 46 years of her life to nursing, with notable employments in substance abuse centers and AIDS’ clinics. With a love of antiques, she opened an antique shop outside of Chicago for a short period of time. Rosie was a strong political activist. A defining experience in her life was a trip she took with fellow students from Coe College to Mississippi in the early 1960’s to protest during the Civil Rights Movement. She loved people and always took time to listen to their stories. This love led her to views and political leanings inclusive of all people. Rosie was a talented musician, both at the piano and singing, performing annually at her nursing school variety shows; she had a gift of harmony. An active participant in Young Life and later as a Sunday school teacher in her local church, her strong faith was evident throughout her life. With a particular passion for dogs and birds, Rosie couldn’t wait to be reunited with all of her pets.”

Gloria Wilson Payne

Fredericksburg

“Miss Payne (Covel) was one of 3 teachers to start the Prince William County School Orchestra program in 1967, where she taught for over 40 years. She was a past member of the Prince William County Symphony Orchestra and University of Mary Washington Philharmonic Orchestra. She most recently played piano every Sunday at Kingdom Baptist Church, where she was a member.”

Edna Mae Pell

Fredericksburg

“A beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother… She was known for her wit and big heart.”

Jane Carol Peren

Stafford

Elizabeth Eldine Shetley

Fredericksburg

“Elizabeth found joy in life’s simple pleasures, especially reading and completing word searches. She was well known in the Dumfries community for her warm, outgoing personality and for the many years she dedicated to her work at McDonald’s and Taco Bell, where she made lasting connections with those she met. She also enjoyed her retirement, spending time socializing with friends at Mill Park Terrace in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Elizabeth will be remembered for her kindness, her friendly spirit, and the love she shared with her family and friends.”

Melissa Sharon Smith

Spotsylvania

“Melinda was a licensed practical nurse and worked in hospice. She enjoyed walking, baseball, playing pool, and spending time with her fur babies Fianna, Ziri and Cody. Melinda was a kind gentle person and the best mom.”

Larry Arthur Stump

Fredericksburg

“Larry began his distinguished career with the U.S. Government at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico while attending New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. After graduation, Larry served as a Lieutenant in the US Army and moved to Arlington, Virginia. Larry continued to serve with multiple agencies during his career with the Federal Government until his retirement in 1998 after 40 years of dedicated service.

Larry displayed passionate devotion to many causes, foremost serving several local churches as treasurer, trustee, deacon, and choir member. He faithfully served The Gideons for almost 40 years as Treasurer for the Arlington Camp. Larry proudly cared for his home with Margie in Arlington for over 55 years and was quite skilled in both construction and repairs for almost anything. They moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia in 2025 to live closer to family.”

“Levi was an entrepreneur. He was known for his strong work ethic and was a very well-known painter in the Fredericksburg area. Levi enjoyed woodworking projects to restore antique furniture. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. He had a passion for cooking in his spare time.”

“Terry enjoyed making prayer shawls with her church group and took great joy in family traditions, specially making pierogies and sweet bread on Christmas Eve. She enjoyed watching holiday movies w/ her grandson laying in her lap, especially ‘The Santa Claus.’ She also loved traveling to Minnesota for fishing trips and going to Las Vegas for Super Bowl celebrations.

She cherished her golden retriever, Beauregard, who was her constant companion.

Terry will be remembered for her love of family, her kindness, and the simple moments she treasured most.”

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