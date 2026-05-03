By Penny A Parrish

Family, police work, and a murderer who gets away makes for a great beach-read page-turner.

By Drew Gallagher

Drew is so upset by the total indifference to the World Cup that he reaches into the world of fables to try and draw a parallel between a scorpion, a frog, and soccer. It doesn’t work. But it’s funny.

By Adele Uphaus

Local obituaries for April 25-May 1, 2026.

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