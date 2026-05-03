Advance Sunday Morning News
It's May 3, 2026. Today, Drew on soccer (again), Penny A Parrish on a great summer page-turner, and the week's obituaries.
Sunday Books & Culture - Fiction
By Penny A Parrish
Family, police work, and a murderer who gets away makes for a great beach-read page-turner.
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HUMOR: Sticker Shock
By Drew Gallagher
Drew is so upset by the total indifference to the World Cup that he reaches into the world of fables to try and draw a parallel between a scorpion, a frog, and soccer. It doesn’t work. But it’s funny.
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Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for April 25-May 1, 2026.
Read the Obits
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