The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Eileen Emily Blain

Locust Grove

“Full of warmth and spirit, Eileen was perhaps best known to her neighbors as the local ‘dog whisperer.’ Her yard was a sanctuary for all creatures, and she took great joy in her daily routine of feeding the birds, squirrels, and greeting every neighborhood pup by name and with a treat. Eileen enjoyed talking to the dogs’ owners and sharing stories about each other’s lives. She was quick with a joke, very witty, and could carry on a conversation with anyone. In her younger years, Eileen was an avid golfer, spending many happy hours on the course. She was also a long-time member of the altar society at St. Patrick’s.”

“Alma was a devoted wife and a loving mother to four children, who were the center of her world. She is survived by her beloved husband and their children, who will carry forward her love, strength, and spirit in all they do.

Alma will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and the quiet strength she showed throughout her life. Even in the face of illness, she remained resilient and full of grace, never losing her compassion for others. Her presence brought comfort to those around her, and her love created a foundation that will continue to guide her family in the years ahead.”

“David proudly served his country in the United States Navy and Navy Reserves. During his service, he was stationed aboard the USS Hornet and was honored to be a part of the historic Apollo recovery missions, helping bring astronauts safely home-an accomplishment he carried with pride throughout his life. Following his military service, David worked alongside his brother operating heavy equipment, as well as a tractor trailer operator. Through hard work and determination, he became an owner-operator of Burton Transportation, building a career marked by independence and dedication. …

David was a man who loved to laugh and enjoy life. He had a deep love for dogs, who were constant companions throughout the years and he loved to travel.

His life was not without challenges, but through it all, David continued forward with strength, humor, and willingness to embrace life as it came. David will be remembered for his spirit, his stories, and the laughter he shared so freely. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.”

Curtis Mason Dickinson

Stafford

“Mr. Dickinson was a parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Richmond and was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was previously a longtime active member of Hartwood Presbyterian Church. Mr. Dickinson served his community as Stafford County’s representative on the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Board and on the Stafford County Board of Zoning Appeals.

Professionally, Curtis worked for VDOT in Location and Design, later retiring as a project manager in commercial building construction. He was also an owner or part owner of several small businesses in the Fredericksburg area. In his personal time, he enjoyed woodworking, spending time on the water, and attending high school and college sporting events.”

Roberta Ann Doyle

Stafford

“Ann retired after years of dedicated service at Marine Corps Base, Quantico where she spent her entire career. Her greatest joy in life, however, was her family…. After retirement, she and Jim enjoyed woodworking which turned from a hobby to a business, J & A Designs. They traveled throughout many states to participate in juried craft shows, which they dearly enjoyed and created many friendships with fellow crafters and an overwhelming following from their customers.”

Donald Robert Fenton

Fredericksburg

“Don dedicated 30 years of his life to Washington Gas before retiring. He was also a long-time and active member of the Northern Virginia Gun Club (NVGC), where he built lasting friendships and earned respect for both his skill and character.

He had a passion for competitive shooting, where he excelled and often dominated, and he shared a special bond with his children through drag racing—creating memories filled with adrenaline, laughter, and love.

Don will be remembered for his strength, his sense of humor, and the deep love he had for his family. His presence will be greatly missed, but the memories he created will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.”

Stephen Garnett

Fredericksburg

Roger Julien Joly

Caroline

“He built a life marked by precision and integrity, dedicating his career as a machinist inspector to ensuring excellence in every detail. Roger was a creative craftsman in woodwork and metal work. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping, sky diving, and anything outdoors.”

David Charles Leith

Fredericksburg

“David worked as a land surveyor in Fredericksburg and in West Palm Beach. He was an excellent bowler and played on several championship bowling teams. He loved to draw and was great baseball player. Once during a night time baseball championship game, while playing right field, a fly ball was hit, clear back to the warning track, where David was able to make the grab, save the game and championship! For that he was awarded the team-autographed game ball.

Many people go through life wondering whether they made a contribution, David didn’t have that problem! He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. He will always live in our hearts and will NEVER be forgotten.”

Matthew Joseph Renna

Fredericksburg

“Matt was a longtime resident of Fredericksburg and a proud business owner, having owned and operated a car dealership for more than 30 years. He built his career on hard work, determination, and a straightforward personality that earned him respect from many.

He was known for his sarcasm, humor, and quick wit. Outside of work, he enjoyed spending time at the beach, playing guitar, golfing, and being at home with his beloved cats, Stratacat and Keno.”

Charles Forrest Stout

Fredericksburg

“Following his education, Chuck attended navigation school and proudly served in the United States Air Force until 1973, achieving the rank of Captain. He then went on to have a 36 year career with the Southland Corporation as a Citgo Division Gasoline Manager.

A man of deep faith, Chuck was active in his church and lived a life rooted in service and generosity. He gave much of his time to organizations such as Meals on Wheels, the local food pantry, and Micah Ministries. Chuck enjoyed camping, canoeing, biking, golfing, and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.”

“Alan was a graduate of Stafford High School. He was extremely talented and known far and wide for his ability to fix just about anything. Alan taught himself small engine repair at 8 years old so he could work on his dirt bike. Even his school noticed his talent. After school one day, he came home and told his parents he’d been entered in an auto mechanics competition, and he went on to win first place.

All his life, he worked on cars, appliances, and engines of all kinds. If something was broken, he could fix it. He could draw plans and build a house from the ground up. He was a certified Master HVAC Mechanic and Master Gas Fitter and was retired from his business, Sullivan’s Home Repair.

Alan was also a gifted musician who played the guitar, fiddle, and mandolin. In his younger years, he enjoyed spending time with friends, playing music, and having a good time. He had a passion for restoring old classic cars and trucks, bringing them back to life from the inside out. He loved tinkering with what he liked to call “junk,” always seeing potential where others did not. In his quieter moments, he enjoyed metal detecting for Civil War relics and spending time in the garden.”

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