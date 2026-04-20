Advance Sunday Morning News
It's April 20, 2026. Today, a year of school bus issues in Fredericksburg, Matt Hurt on lack of transparency in state assessments, a tribute to Thom Schiff, and On the Brakes for this week.
Transportation Delays Still Challenging City Schools
By Adele Uphaus
Bus driver shortages and maintenance issues have plagued the division all school year.
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OPINION: Virginia’s SOL Assessment Challenges - Lack of Transparency
By Matt Hurt
Test rigor is up, transparency is down, and once again teachers are caught in the middle.
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COMMENTARY: The Inevitable
By Cori Blanch
Memories of local music legend Thom Schiff.
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ON THE BRAKES: Road Work for the Week of April 20, 2026
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