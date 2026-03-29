Advance Sunday News
It's March 29, 2026. Today, photos from today's rallies; a review of Erik Larson's "The Demon of Unrest;" Drew Gallagher interviews returning FXBG musician Sean Michael Dargan; & obits.
PHOTO GALLERIES: No Kings Rally and End Gerrymandering Rally
Click to see submitted photos from Saturday’s two rallies.
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SUNDAY BOOKS & CULTURE: “The Demon of Unrest”
Reviewed by Penny A. Parrish
Larson’s latest, published two years ago, is still relevant.
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HUMOR: For One Night Only-Sean Michael Dargan’s FXBG Return
By Drew Gallagher
Since its inception in 1908, Mary Washington College has produced a number of talented musicians, but perhaps none who spent as many years on its campus as Sean Michael Dargan—who graduated in 1990 and then ran the language lab for many years after graduation.
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Obituaries
Local obituaries for the week of March 21-27.
Read the obituaries
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