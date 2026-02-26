Advance Thursday Evening News
This evening, an enlightening event at the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors offers hope, highlights challenges; and Manassas budget realities.
NEWS: 'There Is No Easy Solution'
By Martin Davis
While the real-estate market is stabilizing, that doesn’t mean it’s becoming easier for buyers. For those waiting for a return to easy credit and lots of market churn, it’s time to reset expectations.
Manassas City Manager's Proposed Budget includes Spike in Property Tax Bills
By Cameron Delean (InsideNova)
The real estate tax rate would fall under the proposed budget, but homeowners’ tax and utility bills will rise.
