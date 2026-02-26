By Martin Davis

While the real-estate market is stabilizing, that doesn’t mean it’s becoming easier for buyers. For those waiting for a return to easy credit and lots of market churn, it’s time to reset expectations.

By Cameron Delean (InsideNova)

The real estate tax rate would fall under the proposed budget, but homeowners’ tax and utility bills will rise.

