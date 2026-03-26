By Adele Uphaus

Horti-Group USA filed the suit last week in King George Circuit Court.

By Cameron Delean

Local and state leaders, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger, gathered Wednesday to mark the opening of Lightfoot Apartments, a new affordable housing development in Culpeper.

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