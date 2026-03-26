Advance Thursday Evening News
This evening, King George business files lawsuit challenging Board of Supervisors' decision, and Gov. Spanberger cuts the ribbon on affordable housing development in Culpeper.
King George Business Files Lawsuit Challenging Board of Supervisors’ Approval of Green Energy Ventures Data Center Project
By Adele Uphaus
Horti-Group USA filed the suit last week in King George Circuit Court.
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Governor, local leaders celebrate opening of affordable housing complex in Culpeper
By Cameron Delean
Local and state leaders, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger, gathered Wednesday to mark the opening of Lightfoot Apartments, a new affordable housing development in Culpeper.
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