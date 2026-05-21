Advance Thursday Morning News
It's May 21, 2026. Today, a Chatbot Showdown at ATI-UMW, Del. Josh Cole at Hugh Mercer, and Spotsylvania's plans for the Marshall Center.
NEWS: In a Chatbot Showdown, Learning Wins
By Martin Davis
Teaching, exploration keep the human alongside AI in local Lab School competition.
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Josh Cole Visits Hugh Mercer Elementary for Round Table with Student Council Leaders
By Adele Uphaus
Cole shared his thoughts on leadership, responsibility, and community.
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Spotsylvania School Division’s Plans for the Marshall Center
By Adele Uphaus
The building, which is being transferred back to the school division to the county, will house programs for some special education students.
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