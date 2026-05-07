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This year’s scores are complicated by some data issues, and Leapfrog’s losing a lawsuit over grades in Florida this past March.

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A trial is scheduled for September 28-29, 2026.

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To Kathy Anderson, executive director of Empowerhouse, it’s an acknowledgement of the enormous upheaval domestic violence causes in the lives of survivors.

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