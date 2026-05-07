Advance Thursday Morning News
It's May 7, 2026. Today, Leapfrog issues grades, Amazon and King George in court, new paid leave program covers domestic violence, and a podcast celebrating Thom Schiff.
Mary Washington, Spotsylvania, Stafford Hospitals Receive Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades
By Martin Davis
This year’s scores are complicated by some data issues, and Leapfrog’s losing a lawsuit over grades in Florida this past March.
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Motions Filed This Week in Amazon Data Services v. King George County
By Adele Uphaus
A trial is scheduled for September 28-29, 2026.
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Virginia’s New Paid Leave Program Covers Domestic Violence
By Adele Uphaus
To Kathy Anderson, executive director of Empowerhouse, it’s an acknowledgement of the enormous upheaval domestic violence causes in the lives of survivors.
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PODCAST: Remembering a Local Music Legend
Thom Schiff was the heart-and-soul of Fredericksburg’s local music scene. His passing leaves a void that others are now stepping in to fill while growing music in Fredericksburg.
Listen to the Podcast
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