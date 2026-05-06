On this episode of the New Dominion Podcast, Cori, Shaun, Craig, and Marty reflect on the life and legacy of Thom Schiff who was the beating heart of the Fredericksburg music scene. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Schiff and the local music scene, or are just learning about either, this is a must-listen podcast

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Local Obituaries

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