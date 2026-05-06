PODCAST: Remembering a Local Music Legend
Thom Schiff was the heart-and-soul of Fredericksburg's local music scene. His passing leaves a void that others are now stepping in to fill while growing music in Fredericksburg.
On this episode of the New Dominion Podcast, Cori, Shaun, Craig, and Marty reflect on the life and legacy of Thom Schiff who was the beating heart of the Fredericksburg music scene. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Schiff and the local music scene, or are just learning about either, this is a must-listen podcast
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Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.