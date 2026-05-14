Advance Thursday News
It's Thursday, May 14. Today, City Council establishes two-tier water & sewer rate system, Virginia educational opportunity, and a data center near Prince William Park gets shelved for now.
City Council Approves Two-Tier Water and Sewer Rate Structure
By Adele Uphaus
Some Council members and the local NAACP have expressed concerns about the equity of the new structure.
Read the full article
FROM THE EDITOR: ‘What Are We Doing?’
By Martin Davis
Stanford Report Teases Out Complexities of Educational Achievement
Read the full article
Quantico Ridge Data Center Campus Near Prince William Forest Park Shelved for Now
By Sébastien Kraft
INSIDE NOVA
Project was removed from its scheduled public hearing at the request of the applicant, Highland Properties Manassas LLC.
Read the full article
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”