Advance Thursday News
It's Thursday, April 23. Today, UMW students map restrictive covenants in the city; a behind-the-scenes tour of Kalahari; and [measles in Stafford].
History Thursday: UMW Student Project Maps Racially Restrictive Covenants in Fredericksburg
By Adele Uphaus
“Restricted” is an ongoing project exploring how these covenants shaped the city’s built environment.
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Grand, Intimate, and Fun: Kalahari Set to Open in Just Over 200 Days
By Martin Davis
What does 1.38 million square feet of resort space feel like? Cozier than you might think.
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Measles Cases in Stafford; Cases Nationwide Continue to Grow
By Martin Davis
Two youths were found to have measles, an announcement made by the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday. What it means historically, and how to protect yourself and family.
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