By Adele Uphaus

Amy Reardon is an English language teacher at Chancellor Elementary School. She learned during a surprise ceremony on Wednesday that she’s been named the Region 3 VDOE Teacher of the Year.

By Martin Davis

Gov. Spanberger is celebrating the signing of more than 20 education bills that enjoyed broad, bipartisan results. The question is, will they make a difference?

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By Theodore Blackwell

Messaging around the April 21 redistricting referendum is confusing. “Look past the slogans and find clear, neutral explanations of what is actually on the ballot and what each option would do.”

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