Advance Thursday News
It's Thursday, April 9. Chancellor Elementary teacher is Teacher of the Year, a LTE about the redistricting referendum, the latest podcast episode, and Spanberger signs ed bills - will they matter?
Chancellor Elementary Teacher is Region 3 Teacher of the Year
By Adele Uphaus
Amy Reardon is an English language teacher at Chancellor Elementary School. She learned during a surprise ceremony on Wednesday that she’s been named the Region 3 VDOE Teacher of the Year.
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ANALYSIS: A Political Victory, but Will Education Benefit
By Martin Davis
Gov. Spanberger is celebrating the signing of more than 20 education bills that enjoyed broad, bipartisan results. The question is, will they make a difference?
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Letter to the Editor
By Theodore Blackwell
Messaging around the April 21 redistricting referendum is confusing. “Look past the slogans and find clear, neutral explanations of what is actually on the ballot and what each option would do.”
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New Dominion Podcast
Listen to the Podcast
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