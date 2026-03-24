Advance Tuesday Evening News
This evening, two locals are among Gov. Spanberger's appointees to statewide boards and commissions, and an op-ed on the Iran War.
Spanberger Appoints Two From Fredericksburg Region to Serve on State Boards and Councils
By Adele Uphaus
Leonard Lacey, pastor of Stafford’s United Faith Christian Ministry, and Travis Burns, principal of King George High School, are among appointees.
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OPINION: ‘The Weave’ Is No Way to Run a War
By Phil Huber
Trump’s leadership style is not grounded in strategy or accountability; it is leadership by mood. And that should alarm us all.
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