By Phil Huber

GUEST WRITER

To our readers: The war in Iran has generated considerable debate in the Fredericksburg region, and the Advance has received a number of pieces both for and against U.S. military involvement. Given the public interest in this topic, the Advance this morning published one take on what is happening in Iran. Now, we publish an opposing view.

President Donald Trump has tried to defend his rambling speeches by calling them “the weave,” a supposedly brilliant technique where he jumps among topics and later ties them together. That might be a cute description for a campaign rally, but it is a disastrous way to run a war and a government. We are seeing the consequences now in his self-declared war with Iran, where his rhetoric and decision-making appear improvisational, emotional, and unmoored from any clear strategy or endgame.

Trump now says he will know the war is over “when I feel it in my bones,” a phrase that should alarm anyone who believes the use of military force requires defined objectives and measurable conditions for success. This is not leadership grounded in strategy or accountability; it is leadership by mood.

Share

While he boasts of “unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time,” Americans and our allies are left to absorb the human, economic, and diplomatic costs of a conflict with no publicly articulated plan or timetable.

This style is not new. Trump’s “weave” in domestic policy has consistently produced chaos and benefited the ultra-wealthy. His tax and regulatory agenda has delivered outsized gains to corporations and high-income households, while leaving working families to deal with instability, higher costs, and shredded safeguards.

The same pattern now plays out on the world stage: impulsive escalation, shifting justifications, public contradictions of his own advisers, and a refusal or inability to explain coherent goals to the American people.

Governing is not stand-up comedy, and war is not a campaign rally. We need a president who can articulate clear objectives, level with the public about risks and tradeoffs, and ground life‑and‑death decisions in strategy rather than “bones” and feelings.

Trump’s celebrated “weave” may entertain his base, but as a management style it has given us whiplash at home, windfall gains for the already powerful, and dangerous disorder in the international arena.

It is past time for Congress, the press, and the public to demand more than rambling performances and vague assurances. Lives, livelihoods, and America’s standing in the world are too important to be left to a leader who mistakes chaos for genius and improvisation for strategy.

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.