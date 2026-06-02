Advance Tuesday Morning
June 2, 2026. Empty Nest Syndrome. Turbine Shortage. A Bridge Closure. And Yesterday's News.
Tuesdays With Luke
By Janet Marshall Watkins
With graduation season drawing to a close, thousands of parents in the Fredericksburg area are poised to join the floundering ranks of Empty Nesters. Janet Marshall Watkins has been there and done that.
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The Trouble With Turbines
By Bruce Saller
Yet Another Not-So-Hidden Cost of Data Centers
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Yesterday’s News
By VaNews
June 1, 2026: Virginia Public Access Project Tells All
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Aquia Creek Bridge Closed for a Year
By Hank Silverberg
Route 3 Widening Also Planned
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