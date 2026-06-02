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With graduation season drawing to a close, thousands of parents in the Fredericksburg area are poised to join the floundering ranks of Empty Nesters. Janet Marshall Watkins has been there and done that.

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Yet Another Not-So-Hidden Cost of Data Centers

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By VaNews

June 1, 2026: Virginia Public Access Project Tells All

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Route 3 Widening Also Planned

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