Advance Tuesday Morning News
It's May 5, 2026. Today, transmission line opposition, Amazon donates $560,000 to Stafford Schools, Spotsy Schools' two National Merit scholars, and Fred schools take part in national initiative.
Survey Finds Overwhelming Opposition to Dominion’s North Anna to Bristers Transmission Line Project
By Adele Uphaus
Fully 93% of respondents are opposed to the project, formerly known as Kraken Loop.
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Stafford Schools Receives $560,000 to Support Hands-on Learning, Food Security
By Martin Davis
Amazon announced a significant grant to Stafford County Public Schools that will give teachers significant opportunities to invest in classroom innovation, and also address student food security.
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Spotsylvania Seniors Prepare for the Next Step in Their Academic Careers
By Martin Davis
Georgia Tech and the University of Virginia are getting two of Spotsylvania’s finest. Both are National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists, accomplished students, tennis players, and chess lovers.
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Fredericksburg School Division Chosen to Participate in National Student Mental Health Initiative
By Adele Uphaus
The city school division is the only local division selected.
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