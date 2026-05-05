By Adele Uphaus

Fully 93% of respondents are opposed to the project, formerly known as Kraken Loop.

By Martin Davis

Amazon announced a significant grant to Stafford County Public Schools that will give teachers significant opportunities to invest in classroom innovation, and also address student food security.

By Martin Davis

Georgia Tech and the University of Virginia are getting two of Spotsylvania’s finest. Both are National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists, accomplished students, tennis players, and chess lovers.

By Adele Uphaus

The city school division is the only local division selected.

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